Prominent Golfer Predicting 'Tense' Masters Champions Dinner

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 14: Jon Rahm of Spain reacts to a shot on the second hole during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 14, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

PGA Tour and LIV Golf competitors will gather at Augusta National Golf Club in April.

Augusta National will allow eligible golfers to compete in The 2023 Masters Tournament despite their current affiliate. Although Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson, Charl Schwartzel, and Phil Mickelson have all defected to LIV Golf, the former Green Jacket winners can participate. They will thus presumably get invited to the annual Champions Dinner.

While Jon Rahm won't have a spot at the table, he pondered a potentially awkward scene when asked at the Sentry Tournament of Champions what he's intrigued about for 2023.

"One thing I keep going back to, and it's probably only funny to me, I think the Masters Champions Dinner's going to be a little tense compared to how it's been in the past," Rahm said, via Golf.com's Jack Hirsh.

The 2021 U.S. Open champion expressed envy over missing the gathering.

"I keep thinking about it because I wish I could be there and just be able to see how things work out," Rahm said. "Too bad the U.S. Open doesn't have one of those."

The guest list should include Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus, who denied LIV Golf's advances and have expressed loyalty to the PGA Tour. Rahm can't be the only one curious to know if they'd mingle with golfers who jumped ship to the controversial new league funded by Saudi Arabia's wealth fund.

The 87th Masters Tournament will take place from April 6 - 9. Perhaps that gives Augusta National some time to come up with some ice-breaker ideas for the Champions Dinner.