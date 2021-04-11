Golf Fans React To Bryson DeChambeau’s Disappointing Performance

The Masters featured plenty of high quality golf throughout the weekend. However, one notable name was absent from the top of the leaderboard throughout all four rounds: Bryson DeChambeau.

The 27-year-old, who’s ascended to the No. 5 ranking in the world thanks to his distance off the tee, had a difficult weekend at Augusta National Golf Club. He ended the tournament at 5-over par, tied for 46th and over 15 shots behind the leaders.

DeChambeau got off to a rocky start immediately on Thursday, posting a four-over, 76. He was able to get back on track on Friday and make the cut by shooting a 67, one of the lowest scores of the second round.

However, over the weekend, Augusta National seemed to puzzle DeChambeau who posted consecutive 75’s to close out the tournament. He ended the four days with 17 bogeys and six double-bogeys.

Golf fans everywhere couldn’t resist pointing out that prior to the 2020 Masters in November, DeChambeau joked that he saw Augusta National as a par 67, because of his ability to reach the course’s par-5’s in two shots. By that logic, the 27-year-old would’ve shot just one round at even par in his last eight rounds at The Masters.

Bryson DeChambeau: “Augusta National plays as a par 67 for me” The Masters: pic.twitter.com/CbpefbVbls — McNeil (@Reflog_18) April 11, 2021

Excuse me for rejoicing that Bryson de Chambeau, the super-narcissist and would-be ubermensch of golf has finished 5 over par and way down the field at the Masters. — Michael Reid (@michaelreid52) April 11, 2021

Bryson shot +5 but at least he will go home knowing he carried the 18th bunkers. — Andy Johnson 🍳 (@the_woke_yolk) April 11, 2021

Bryson DeChambeau’s bid to conquer art with science ends with 17 bogeys and six double bogeys for the week. DJ had just four bogeys last year. Matsuyama has had just five bogeys after 57 holes this week. — Dave Tindall (@DaveTindallgolf) April 11, 2021

️⛳️ Since suggesting Augusta National was a par 67 for him, Bryson DeChambeau has shot: 70, 74, 69, 73, 76, 67, 75, 75#TheMasters pic.twitter.com/giBf7hPyCh — Betfair (@Betfair) April 11, 2021

DeChambeau’s performance was shocking, considering how sharp he’s been over the last few months. However, Augusta National and The Masters have become well-known for confounding even the game’s best golfers.

Despite his underwhelming showing this weekend, DeChambeau has plenty to be pleased with his play this year. After winning the 2020 U.S. Open, he’s finished in the top-5 twice, including a victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He still has a bright future ahead of him for the rest of the 2021 season.

However, DeChambeau will have to wait another year to prove that he can compete at The Masters.