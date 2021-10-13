Report: 1 Major Thing Has Helped Tiger Woods’ Recovery

Nearly eight months after it happened, Tiger Woods continues to work his way back from his serious February car wreck.

Recently, Woods was seen walking for the first time without crutches, the latest positive sign in his recovery. Woods also reportedly has a timeframe for a comeback “in his head,” though he hasn’t revealed it publicly.

According to the latest report from People, Woods’ chief motivation as he rehabs has been his two children: 12-year-old son Charlie and 14-year-old daughter Sam.

“Being a dad has helped him stay focused on his recovery,” a source told People. “At times, it’s been very difficult for him both physically and mentally. His leg injuries caused him extreme pain. He is a fighter and has been determined to get better though.”

Last weekend, Woods was photographed on the golf course watching Charlie play in an event. Obviously, it’s not the same as if he were back playing himself, but it is an encouraging sight for fans to see Woods out there.

Eventually, he’ll return to playing golf in some capacity, and it might be sooner than we think given the way he has healed thus far.