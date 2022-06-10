Report: Bryson DeChambeau Lost Major Sponsor After Leaving PGA Tour

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Bryson DeChambeau of the United States reacts to a missed putt on the first green in his match against Russell Knox of Scotland during the first round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, it was reported that Bryson Dechambeau agreed to a lucrative deal to join the LIV Golf Series. Shortly after that was announced, he lost one of his sponsorship deals.

Rocket Mortgage has ended its sponsorship with DeChambeau because of his reported commitment to LIV Golf. Company spokesperson Aaron Emerson confirmed this split in a statement.

"Rocket Mortgage has been a long-time supporter of the PGA Tour, both through our role as an official partner and as a tournament host," Emerson said. "The Rocket Mortgage Classic has quickly become a fixture on the Tour, with players coming to Detroit to compete, while also raising crucial funds to help bridge the digital divide in our city.

"Our partnership with the PGA Tour extends to several prominent golfers, including Bryson DeChambeau, as ambassadors of the Rocket Mortgage brand. As has been widely reported, Bryson elected to join the LIV Golf Series. Effective immediately, Rocket Mortgage has ended its sponsorship agreement with Bryson. We wish him well in his future success."

DeChambeau actually won the Rocket Mortgage Classic in July 2020.

According to ESPN, DeChambeau plans to participate in the second event of the LIV Golf series. That event will take place in Portland, Oregon.

DeChambeau has not yet released an official statement on his future.