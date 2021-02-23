Details are starting to emerge concerning Tiger Woods‘ serious car accident on Tuesday afternoon.

Woods was reportedly “traveling at a high rate of speed” before he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle “rolled several times” as a result, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times.

“Law enforcement sources say Tiger Woods was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle. The car rolled several times,” the Los Angeles Times reported on Tuesday afternoon.

Law enforcement sources say Tiger Woods was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle. The car rolled several times. We'll continue to update this story: https://t.co/3RstqsOy4D — Kimi Yoshino (@kyoshino) February 23, 2021

Woods has reportedly been taken to the hospital as a result of the crash. He’s undergoing multiple leg surgeries, according to multiple reports. Fortunately, it doesn’t appear his injuries are considered life-threatening.

Woods’ agent, Mark Steinberg, released a statement following to crash to confirm the iconic golfer was in surgery for “multiple leg injuries.”

“Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries,” Steinberg said in the statement. “He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

The accident is being reported as a one-vehicle accident. Skycam photos confirmed such reports, displaying the serious nature of the accident. Los Angeles County firefighters utilized the “jaws of life” to extract Woods from the car.

Woods was in the Los Angeles area this week to participate in a shoot for Golf Digest. He spent the beginning of this week with notable stars like Dwayne Wade and David Spade.

We’re certainly sending our well wishes to Woods and his family during this troubling time.

Hopefully he makes a full recovery in due time. Stay tuned for further updates regarding Woods’ status.