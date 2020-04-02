Report Details “Tentative” New Date For The Masters

Two week ago, Augusta National Golf Club announced the postponement of the 2020 Master tournament.

Since then, several other golf events have either been postponed or canceled. ESPN reported the Open Championship was set to be canceled, though the R&A denied that report.

However, cancellation of that event remains a serious possibility. According to a new report from Eamon Lynch of Golfweek, the R&A is considering moving the tournament to September 17-20.

If that doesn’t work, the tournament will be canceled. As for the rest of golf’s major tournaments, the U.S. Open would slot into September 17-20 if the Open Championship is canceled.

Arguably golf’s most important major – the Masters – reportedly has a new tentative date. Lynch cited two sources who said the tournament’s new date would be the week of November 9.

The full report can be seen below.

New Tour schedule being finalized would see the Masters in November & perhaps a west coast US Open. Details 👇https://t.co/nDDqwzeQwI via @golfweek — Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) April 2, 2020

It’s unclear how the new date would impact television rights.

ESPN and ABC general broadcast the Masters, but would be obligated to fall sports – if they go on as planned.

Meanwhile, NBC, CBS and FOX all have obligations to other fall sports as well. It will be interesting to see how the new PGA Tour schedule shakes out.

Will we see the Masters played in the fall?