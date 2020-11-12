Report: Final Round Of The Masters Could Switch TV Channels

On Thursday morning, the final major tournament of the year kicked off from Augusta National for the first ever November Masters.

The tournament got off to a rough start. Just a few minutes after the first groups teed off, heavy rains caused a near three-hour delay in the first round.

The players took advantage of the soft conditions. Englishman Paul Casey jumped out to a hot start, finishing the first round with a seven-under, 65 to take a two shot lead into Friday.

With the Masters taking place in November for the very first time, CBS will have an interesting decision to make. If the final round of the tournament runs long, CBS will have to decide between broadcasting the Masters or the NFL.

According to a new report from the Sports Business Daily, CBS has contingency plan in place. ABC would take over presentation of the Masters, according to John Ourand and David Rumsey.

“ABC will carry the final holes and championship presentation of this year’s Masters in the unlikely event that Sunday’s round runs past 4:00pm ET,” the report read.

SBJ scoop this afternoon: the conclusion of the final round of #themasters on Sunday *could* be broadcast on ABC, if weather or a playoff extended the acton beyond 4pm, when CBS will transition to NFL coverage. Unlikely, but an interesting possibility.https://t.co/idcbA12q3x — David Rumsey (@_DavidRumsey) November 12, 2020

Fans shouldn’t be worried about missing out on the final few holes of the final round of coverage this weekend.

It sounds like CBS has plenty of options on the table if the final round extends beyond 4:00 p.m. ET.

After firing a four-under, 68 Tiger Woods might be in contention for another win late on Sunday afternoon.