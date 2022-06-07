Report: How LIV Golf Tour Caddies Are Being Treated

AL MUROOJ, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 01: Greg Norman, CEO of Liv Golf Investments talks to the media during a practice round prior to the PIF Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club on February 01, 2022 in Al Murooj, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images) Oisin Keniry/Getty Images

It's not just the golfers who are being shown the money by LIV Golf. Caddies are apparently doing pretty well for themselves too.

Sports Illustrated's Bob Harig shared some of the details of the caddie experience on the fledgling tour in a tweet this afternoon.

"The caddies at LIV events have it good too," Harig wrote. "Not only do they potentially get a nice commission off an enormous purse, but all of their expenses are paid by LIV. Spoke to one who caddies on European Tour and it includes travel and lodging, shuttle to the course, meals."

The LIV Golf circuit has generated controversy over the last several months due to its ties to the Saudi Arabian government and its human rights violations.

In an attempt to poach talent from the PGA Tour, LIV Golf has been tossing around exorbitant contracts for golfers. Dustin Johnson reportedly received $125 million to come over, and Phil Mickelson's deal is said to be near $200 million.

The inaugural LIV Golf tour event will take place this weekend at Centurion Club in London. Play begins on Thursday and will run through Saturday.

Upcoming stops include Boston, Portland, Bedminster, N.J., Chicago, Bangkok, Jeddah and Miami.