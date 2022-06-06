Report: How Much Money Phil Mickelson Is Getting From LIV Tour

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 10: Phil Mickelson of the United States plays a shot during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on May 10, 2018 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Phil Mickelson is officially joining LIV Golf. The six-time major champion is in the field for the opening event in London.

According to Golf Channel's Brentley Romine, Mickelson is being paid a massive amount of money to compete on the LIV tour. His contract is reportedly in the nine-figure range.

"Hearing from a source that Mickelson signed a contract Saturday night worth [approximately] $200 million," Romine tweeted.

Mickelson is one of 48 players competing in the inaugural LIV Golf tournament at Centurion Club in London this coming weekend.

“Phil Mickelson is unequivocally one of the greatest golfers of this generation. His contributions to the sport and connection to fans around the globe cannot be overstated and we are grateful to have him. He strengthens an exciting field for London where we’re proud to launch a new era for golf,” said golf legend Greg Norman, the CEO and Commissioner of LIV Golf.

The 51-year-old Mickelson has not played in a tournament since February. He had been on a hiatus from the PGA Tour after making controversial comments about the organization and LIV Golf in an interview with author Alan Shipnuck.