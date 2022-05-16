Report: Phil Mickelson Reportedly Facing Another Significant Issue

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 10: Phil Mickelson of the United States plays a shot during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on May 10, 2018 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Golfer Phil Mickelson reportedly has more to worry about than the continued fallout from his comments regarding the Saudi Golf League.

According to ESPN's Mark Schlabach and Kevin Van Valkenburg, people close to Mickelson say he is "concerned" about an upcoming memoir from sports gambler Billy Walters, co-written by Armen Keteyian.

Walters was sentenced to jail time in 2017 for conspiracy, securities fraud and wire fraud. Though he has since been released, Walters reportedly blames Mickelson for his punishment, according to Action Network's Darren Rovell.

"The story goes that Mickelson owed Walters $2 million, so, in 2012, Walters allegedly told Mickelson about a Dean Foods tip," Rovell writers. "Mickelson made $931,000 and gave it to Walters. Walters denied that this was the case, but, when it came time for the trial, Mickelson pleaded the fifth.

"Mickelson was named by the FBI on a non-criminal complaint and was forced to pay the money back plus interest. Walters was forced to pay back $44 million and go to jail."

In 2018, Walters told ESPN that he believed Mickelson could have made a difference if he had testified on his behalf. Fast forward four years later and Lefty is worried about how "explosive" the gambler's upcoming book might be.

Mickelson's quotes about the Saudis to author Alan Shipnuck for his upcoming autobiography caused a firestorm this winter that is still ongoing.

Mickelson took a leave of absence from the PGA Tour after the comments went public, and has still not returned. He will not play the PGA Championship this weekend in Tulsa after missing the Masters last month.