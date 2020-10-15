Report: The Next Golfers For ‘The Match’ Have Been Set

After the tremendous success of “The Match: Champions For Charity” during the height of the pandemic, the powers that be are going to give us a sequel.

According to Scott Soshnick of Sportico, the third edition of the Turner Sports-led event is slated for November 27. Per the report, the four participants have already been decided.

Returning from last time are Phil Mickelson and Peyton Manning. Joining them in this edition will be a pair of NBA icons: Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, and 11-time All-Star-turned-NBA analyst Charles Barkley.

On paper, pairing a professional like Mickelson with anyone against two hobbyists like Curry and Barkley seems like an incredible mismatch. But Curry has a reputation for being one of the best golfers in the NBA.

Just last year, Curry and Mickelson played together at the Safeway Open Pro-Am. The five-time major winner came away very impressed with Curry’s golfing acumen.

Unfortunately, Curry is likely going to have to carry the team if he’s paired with Barkley. The Round Mound of Rebound has been the butt of jokes for years over how awful his golf swing is.

The Match from earlier this year offered up all kinds of drama. Whether it was Tom Brady splitting his pants, some absurd shots and a crazy finish, it was fun television.

Competitive or not though, The Match Part III should be pretty entertaining.