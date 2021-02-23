Report: Tiger Woods Was Running Late To Meet 2 NFL Stars

We now have more details being reported on golfer Tiger Woods‘ serious car crash this morning which has landed him in a California hospital.

Woods, who was out in LA to host the Genesis Invitational over the weekend and to film multiple content shoots, flipped his car multiple times while driving “at a high rate” of speed earlier today. The 45-year-old athlete was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery to repair multiple leg injuries.

According to FOX News’ Bret Baier, Woods was on his way to meet NFL quarterbacks Drew Brees and Justin Herbert for a playing lesson. He was running late at the time of the crash.

Woods had filmed a lesson with Dwyane Wade and David Spade on Monday.

Thankfully, Woods’ injuries are described as non-life threatening. Given the description of the accident and the pictures of his car, it’s clear he could have been much more seriously injured or even killed.

We’ll continue to update you on Woods’ status as more details and reports are released.