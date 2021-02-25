Report: How Tiger Woods Feels About Possible Golf Comeback

News broke on Tuesday that 15-time Major Champion golfer Tiger Woods was involved in a single-vehicle accident in L.A. County. Medical personnel removed him from the totaled car and rushed him to the hospital where he underwent surgery to repair multiple serious legs injuries.

The focus at this point remains on the 45-year-old’s health, but already many have begun to wonder if Woods will ever play competitive golf again.

According to a report from PEOPLE Magazine, Woods already knows that his career might be in trouble. A source told PEOPLE that the 45-year-old is aware that he’ll have to make some big decisions in the near future.

“He doesn’t want his career to end like this,” the anonymous source said. “So if there’s any way at all that he can continue playing golf, he will.”

Woods’s team released a statement on Wednesday morning explaining the severity of the injuries. In the brief release, medical staff confirmed that the 45-year-old suffered multiple fractures in his right leg.

“Mr. Woods suffered significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery by orthopedic trauma specialists at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, a level 1 trauma center,” Chief Medical Officer Anish Mahajan said in the statement. “Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia.”

Following the statement on Wednesday morning, the public has yet to receiver further updates on the golfer’s status.

Thankfully, Woods was able to see a familiar face on Wednesday. Long-time girlfriend Erica Herman was spotted outside of the hospital where the 45-year-old was being treated.

A decision on golf can be made down the line. For now, Woods and his loved ones will focus on his recovery.