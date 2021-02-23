The Spun

Report: Tiger Woods’ Injuries Are Not Considered Life-Threatening

Tiger Woods of the United States plays his shotAUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 14: Tiger Woods of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 14, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

This morning, legendary golfer Tiger Woods was injured in a one-car rollover accident in California. He is currently hospitalized.

Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg announced that his client suffered “multiple leg injuries” and was in surgery. Another report said that the 45-year-old’s injuries range from “moderate to critical.”

Now, ESPN’s Michael Eaves is reporting some potential good news. The veteran anchor says that Woods’ injuries are not deemed to be life-threatening.

“Local police source said the initial report from the scene of the accident indicated the possibility of multiple leg fractures,” Eaves tweeted.

Woods was the driver of the car and sole person involved in the accident. First responders had to use the jaws of life to get the 15-time major champion out of his mangled car.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Woods was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his vehicle. The car apparently flipped over multiple times.

By all indications, Woods is lucky to be alive. Hopefully, he can make a full recovery from whatever injuries he’s being treated for.


