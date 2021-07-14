Report: Tony Romo, Johnny Manziel To Play In Golf Tournament

Former NFL quarterbacks Tony Romo and Johnny Manziel never crossed paths on the football field. But an upcoming golf tournament could give those two a chance to get to know each other better.

According to ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren, Romo and Manziel have both been offered and accepted invitations to play in the upcoming Higginbotham Texas State Open. Romo and Manziel received sponsor exemptions to play in the Northern Texas PGA-hosted event.

For Johnny Manziel, golf tournament will come in a familiar place. It’s being hosted at The Cascades Club in Tyler, Texas – right where Manziel’s family is from. And with Manziel reportedly turning his focus to golf, he’s ready to compete as an amatuer.

“I am excited to play in the Higginbotham Texas State Open later this month,” Manziel said, via ESPN. “I’ve been working hard on my game and I look forward to seeing how it stacks up against an incredibly strong field of professionals and amateurs. I grew up in Tyler and have played countless rounds at The Cascades Club… It will be fun to play in front of family and friends. I’ll be ready!”

As for Tony Romo, he’s been working hard on his golf game and has become quite familiar with the event. He has played in the Texas State Open three times, but has missed the cut each time.

⛳️ > 🏈 Two former NFL quarterbacks have accepted sponsor exemptions into the @HigginbothamIns Texas State Open @Cascadesyler in Tyler. Tony Romo and Johnny Manziel are confirmed to tee it up at the 51st playing of this historic championship! photo credit: @lubbockonline pic.twitter.com/as1MAbxj1u — Northern Texas PGA (@NTXPGA) July 13, 2021

The Texas State Open invites 156 golfers of professional and amateur level to compete for a $200,000 prize pool.

With two of the state’s most iconic athletes set to compete in it – a former Texas A&M Heisman Trophy winner and one of the best QBs in Dallas Cowboys history – it will be getting a ton more attention this year.

Who will do better at the Texas State Open: Johnny Manziel or Tony Romo.