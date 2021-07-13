A Reporter Accidentally Called Bryson DeChambeau ‘Brooks’ At The Open

Bryson DeChambeau’s first media session for The Open started off on the wrong note, to say the least.

On Tuesday afternoon, a reporter accidentally referred to DeChambeau as “Brooks.” He most likely didn’t appreciate that, especially since he has an ongoing feud with Brooks Koepka.

DeChambeau didn’t call out the reporter for making this mistake, but he did make a face when he heard “Hi, uh, Brooks.”

For those who don’t know, the rivalry between Koepka and DeChambeau all started because the latter apparently didn’t stay true to his word during the Northern Trust tournament in 2019.

This wasn’t the only awkward moment during DeChambeau’s press conference on Tuesday. At one point, he was asked by a reporter why he doesn’t shout “fore.”

DeChambeau had a very strong response to that question.

“I do shout fore,” DeChambeau replied. “I don’t know what you’re talking about. There are plenty of people on the tee box who do shout fore. You’re bringing up a very controversial thing, which is unfortunate. Ninety-nine percent of the time I do. Unfortunately, people think I don’t. But that’s OK, they can say whatever they want.”

The Open Championship begins this Thursday. We’ll see if DeChambeau can capture his second career major championship.