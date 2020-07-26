PGA Tour Golfer Spotted Wearing ‘Blue Lives Matter’ Wristband

A PGA Tour golfer has reportedly been spotted wearing a “Blue Lives Matter” wristband out on the course this weekend.

This weekend’s PGA Tour tournament is the 3M Open. It’s taking place in the Minneapolis, Minnesota area, two months after George Floyd’s death.

Richy Werenski, a 28-year-old golfer from Massachusetts, has reportedly been spotted wearing the “Blue Lives Matter” wristband on the course.

Joel Beall, a reporter for Golf Digest, shared a photo of the wristband on Twitter. Werenski has reportedly been wearing the wristband all week.

Playing 20 minutes away from where George Floyd was killed by police officers, Richy Werenski has been wearing a Blue Lives Matter band this week at the 3M Open pic.twitter.com/LGJ4mOGAqB — Joel Beall (@JoelMBeall) July 26, 2020

Blue Lives Matter is defined as “a countermovement in the United States advocating that those who are prosecuted and convicted of killing law enforcement officers should be sentenced under hate crime statutes.”

Werenski was born in Springfield, Mass. He played collegiately at Georgia Tech and currently resides in Jupiter, Florida.

The PGA Tour golfer turned professional in 2014. He’s yet to win a tournament on the PGA Tour, but he’s in contention on Sunday.

Werenski is -14 for the tournament. He’s +1 through five holes in his final round on Sunday. Werenski is one shot off the leaders, Tony Finau and Michael Thompson, with several holes to play.

The final round of the 3M Open is being televised on CBS.