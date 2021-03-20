Rickie Fowler Responds To Critics, Controversy Involving Nick Faldo

Earlier this month, golf legend and analyst Nick Faldo took some heat for what he said about star golfer Rickie Fowler.

Just over two weeks ago, Faldo joked that if Fowler misses the Masters next month, it will give him plenty of time to “shoot another six commercials that week“. Fowler has been struggling this season and Faldo used that to his advantage.

After Faldo’s comments went viral, he took to Twitter saying he was just trying to motivate Fowler. “I am a Rickie fan, always have been, always will be, what he does for the game’s fantastic, and I wish him all the best,” Faldo said. “Like everybody, we want him to find his game as soon as possible.”

Well, Fowler heard all of the criticism – from Faldo and others – and had a classy message for them.

Rickie Fowler's take on Nick Faldo's comments and not currently being in the Masters field. pic.twitter.com/IWrlDtsKgz — GOLFTV (@GOLFTV) March 19, 2021

“Yeah, I know where Nick was trying to come from with that,” Fowler said in response to Faldo’s comments. “It’s like competitor-to-competitor, you know, you’re trying to needle each other and try to get each other going kind of thing.”

With that said, Fowler knows he needs to step up his game if he wants to compete at the Masters in the coming weeks.

“I am fortunate to have some great partners and be able to make some great commercials, but I would much rather be playing the week of the Masters than working.”

Fowler took a nice step toward a comeback this week by making the cut at the Honda Classic.