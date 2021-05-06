Rickie Fowler missed The Masters this year after failing to qualify, so he decided to spend the week watching it with one of the tournament’s all-time greats: Tiger Woods.

Speaking to the media this week, Fowler reflected on his time with Tiger watching The Masters. He said the two of them were a bit disappointed that they couldn’t be there because the course was in such good condition.

“Thursday we were watching and just how firm and fast and kind of such a fine line how Augusta can be,” Fowler said, via GolfChannel.com. “We were definitely both very disappointed that we couldn’t be out there to experience it, because it’s very few times where you do get to see Augusta that firm and fast.”

Fowler told the media that Tiger was focusing on recovering from the terrible car accident he had and is targeting a return to normalcy as a father rather than a golfer. But Fowler also noted that Tiger kept a reminder of what he’s striving for by keeping his golf clubs in the middle of the living room.

“His golf clubs are right there in the living room,” Fowler said, “And he can stare at them all he wants.”

Rickie Fowler didn't qualify for this year's Masters. So he just went to the house of five-time champ Tiger Woods and watched Round 1 from there. https://t.co/g98Im7l1DV pic.twitter.com/gAvHqBbwUK — Golf Central (@GolfCentral) May 6, 2021

Tiger Woods suffered severe injuries to his legs after getting into a car accident earlier this year. His golf career has been put on hold as he attempts to recover.

It may be months or even years before Tiger fully recovers from his terrible accident. But the golf world will be ready to embrace him with open arms if and when he does.

