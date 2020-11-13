Rory McIlroy Is Off To Disastrous Start At The Masters

Despite coming into Augusta National with high hopes this year, Rory McIlroy is off to disappointing start at the 2020 Masters.

As he nears the conclusion of his first-round, the 31-year-old is 3-over, one of the worst rounds in a low-scoring start to the tournament. He’s currently in the bottom-15 in the field and well off of the projected cut line.

His most recent mistake came at the par-3 16th. McIlroy could be heard saying “that’s just so bad, oh my God” after he chunked an 8-iron into the pond.

Take a look:

Rory McIlroy (+1300) is struggling today as he hits one into the water here. #BarstoolSportsbook pic.twitter.com/jlMz6VKyWF — Bet The Greens (@betthegreens) November 13, 2020

The tee shot on 16 was just one of many mis-hits that McIlroy had in his first round. As the fifth-ranked player coming into the weekend, expectations were high for the 31-year-old.

Here’s a look at another one of his tee-shots from the first round, which he finished early on Friday morning.

Rory McIlroy wishes he could have this one back 😬 pic.twitter.com/LzQIrCzgXn — Sporting News (@sportingnews) November 13, 2020

McIlroy’s start comes as somewhat of a surprise, considering his play at Augusta National throughout his career. Although he’s never come away with a green jacket, he’s finished in the top-10 five times in the last six years.

The 2020 Masters got off to a strange start as heavy rains delayed the start of the tournament. Many players were able to get off to strong starts with the soft conditions, leaving a plethora of players up at the top of the leaderboard.

Paul Casey led early on at 7-under, but multiple big names are within a few shots of the lead.

All-in-all, it’s shaping up to be a Masters to remember.

The beginning of the second-round is now on ESPN.