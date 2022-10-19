Rory McIlroy Fires Back After Phil Mickelson's PGA Tour Comment

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MAY 19: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 19, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy is the latest golfer to push back on Phil Mickelson's assessment that LIV Golf is on the rise and the PGA Tour is trending downward.

Mickelson told reporters last week that he "firmly believes" he is "on the winning side of how things are going to evolve and shape in the coming years for professional golf."

McIlroy made it clear today that he firmly disagrees with that assessment.

"I certainly don’t see the PGA Tour trending downward at all. 95% of the talent is here," McIlroy said, via Sean Zak of GOLF Magazine. "I don’t think anyone who takes a logical view of the game of golf can agree with what he said.”

LIV Golf has managed to poach some major names from the PGA Tour, including Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau.

However, McIlroy can say that of all the golfers that attended August's players-only meeting about the PGA/LIV situation, only one (Joaquin Niemann) has defected.

We'll see what happens between the rival factions in 2023.