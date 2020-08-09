Rory McIlroy Had Message For Brooks Koepka After His Round Today

Rory McIlroy didn’t have his best outing at the PGA Championship this weekend. But he saved arguably his best shot for Brooks Koepka.

After Round 3, Koepka seemed to dismiss the challenge that tournament leader Dustin Johnson was bringing against him. Koepka implied that the other contenders for the PGA Championship haven’t had the level of success in the majors that he has.

Needless to say, that comment didn’t go over well with everyone on the tour. McIlroy in particular seemed to take umbrage with it. After finishing two-under par for the tournament, he lectured Koepka for knocking Johnson despite having significantly fewer PGA Tour wins.

“I certainly wouldn’t say it’s different,” McIlroy said. “Sort of hard to knock a guy that’s got 21 wins on the PGA Tour, which is three times what Brooks has.”

Johnson has 21 total PGA Tour wins, while Koepka only has seven. To Koepka’s credit, four of those seven PGA Tour wins have been in the majors.

Deleted the original tweet cuz I screwed up the transcript. So try No. 2… Asked Rory about Brooks’ comments yesterday: “I certainly wouldn’t say it…it’s different..sort of hard to knock a guy that's got 21 wins on the PGA Tour, which is three times what Brooks has.” — Daniel Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) August 9, 2020

As of writing, it looks like Koepka should have kept his mouth shut. He’s +4 after finishing his front nine and has plummeted from a tie for fourth place all the way to a tie for 30th.

Johnson, meanwhile, is tied with Cameron Champ for first through his first seven holes.

The moral of the story: Don’t talk trash if you can’t back it up on the course.