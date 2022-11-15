Rory McIlroy Has A Controversial Suggestion For LIV Golf

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts on the fourth hole during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy said LIV Golf must make one major change before forming any relationship with the PGA Tour.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, via Bob Harig of Sports Illustrated, the world's No. 1 golfer said the controversial golf league must get rid of CEO and commissioner Greg Norman.

"Greg needs to go; he needs to exit stage left," McIlroy said. “He’s made his mark, but I think now is the right time to say, 'You’ve got this thing off the ground, but no one’s going to talk unless there’s an adult in the room that can actually try to mend fences.'"

Majed Al Sorour, CEO of the Saudi Golf Federation, denied a report that LIV Golf is looking to replace Norman.

"Greg Norman is our CEO and Commissioner," he said last week. "Any suggestion that changes are being made to Greg's title or role is patently false."

Norman has often taken an aggressive approach toward the PGA Tour. Several LIV Golf players filed an antitrust lawsuit against the Tour after suspending them from competing in events. The PGA Tour responded with a countersuit against LIV Golf.

One of LIV Golf's most vocal critics, McIlroy said last month that animosity between LIV and the PGA Tour has gotten "way out of control." He again called for some peace on Tuesday.

"It's obviously been a very contentious year in golf," McIlroy said. "And I've said this: The best thing in golf is to have all the best players playing together, and what's happening right now, that's not happening. So I fear for the game when that's going on."