Rory McIlroy Has Blunt Response To Question About LIV Golf

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts on the fourth hole during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy remains a vocal critic of the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

He's not interested in finding any harmony with the new league. In an interview with CBS Sports' Kyle Porter, the PGA Tour said there's "no room in the golf world for LIV Golf."

"I don’t agree with what LIV is doing," McIlroy said. "If LIV went away tomorrow I’d be super happy."

It's not the first time McIlroy has taken aim at the Saudi Arabia-funded league. He recently criticized Brooks Koepka and other golfers who decided to defect, calling their actions "pretty duplicitous" to Bob Harig of Sports Illustrated.

However, McIlroy struck a much different chord earlier this week. During an interview with BBC Sport, the 33-year-old said peace between the PGA and LIV Golf "needs to happen."

"Everyone has to pivot and change and try to be better and hopefully get to that stage, but as you said now it's messy and all the narrative isn't good," McIlroy said. "It's splitting the game instead of everyone coming together. I think everyone needs to come together a little bit more."

Perhaps McIlroy's full response could provide some clarity on his latest reversal when Porter releases the full interview. He went from asking to find common ground to wishing for LIV Golf's disappearance in a hurry.