Rory McIlroy Has Good Perspective On Tiger Woods’ Car Accident

Horrifying news struck the sports world on Tuesday, as legendary golfer Tiger Woods suffered multiple injuries to his lower body in a single-car accident in California.

Woods’ team released a statement on his health this Wednesday, saying “He is currently awake, responsive and recovering in his hospital room.”

The news of this accident shocked several PGA Tour stars, including Rory McIlroy. He was asked about the accident and if he believes Woods will return from these injuries.

McIlroy’s response should give everyone some perspective on the accident and how certain things are more important than sports.

“He’s a human being at the end of the day. And he’s already been through so much,” McIlroy told reporters. “At this stage I think everyone should just be grateful that he’s here, that he’s alive, that his kids haven’t lost their dad. That’s the most important thing. Golf is so far from the equation right now, it’s not even on the map at this point.”

As you'd expect, Rory with some good perspective on Tiger: pic.twitter.com/zy0H8LpFaq — Ryan Lavner (@RyanLavnerGC) February 24, 2021

Justin Thomas also shared his thoughts on Woods’ accident. It was tough for him to answer questions about it due to his friendship with the 15-time major champion.

“I’m sick to my stomach. It hurts to see one of your closest friends get in an accident,” Thomas said. “I just hope he’s all right. I’m just worried for his kids. I’m sure they’re struggling.”

While we’d all love to see Tiger Woods on the golf course again, all we can hope for right now is that he makes a full recovery and can return to his family.