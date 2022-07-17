Rory McIlroy Has Honest Take On Not Winning The Open

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts on the fourth hole during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy looked poised to win his first major since 2014 today. He led the 150th Open Championship by as many as four shots before finished in third.

Although McIlroy brought his final score to 18-under by shooting 2-under during a bogey-free Sunday, it wasn't enough to secure the Claret Jug. Cameron Smith surged ahead of him with an 8-under 64 in the final round at St. Andrews. Cameron Young also moved into second at -19.

Per ESPN's Mark Schlabach, McIlroy reflected on the gut-wrenching shortcoming. While he hardly collapsed at Old Course, the 33-year-old said he didn't do enough to secure the victory.

"[I'm] disappointed, obviously," McIlroy said. "Yeah, I felt like I didn't do much wrong today, but I didn't do much right, either. It's just one of those days where I played a really controlled round of golf. I did what I felt like I needed to just apart from capitalizing on the easier holes -- around the turn ... 9, 12, 14. If I had made the birdies there from good positions, it probably would have been a different story."

Smith ultimately won The Open more than McIlroy lost it. The Irish star tipped his cap to Smith, who earned his first major triumph.

"But, look, I got beaten by a better player this week," McIlroy added. "Twenty-under par for four rounds of golf around here is really, really impressive playing, especially to go out and shoot 64 today to get it done."

McIlroy's major drought stands, but he's nevertheless played well this year. He placed inside the top 10 of all four majors, starting with a runner-up finish at The Masters, and won the RBC Canadian Open last month.

"I can't be too despondent because of how this year's went and this year's going," McIlroy said. "I'm playing some of the best golf I've played in a long time. So it's just a matter of keep knocking on the door, and eventually one will open."

Although the weekend didn't end the way McIlroy would have liked, the PGA Tour's No. 2-ranked golfer had another impressive showing on the grand stage. If he keeps this up, he could eventually break through and notch his fifth career major win.