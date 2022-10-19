Look: Rory McIlroy Is Not Happy With Phil Mickelson

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MAY 19: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 19, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy understands why Phil Mickelson recently said the PGA Tour is trending in the wrong direction. That doesn't mean he agrees with him though.

Ahead of this week's CJ Cup at Congaree Golf Club, McIlroy addressed Mickelson's latest comments about LIV Golf and the PGA Tour. Let's just say he held nothing back.

"I don't agree with what Phil said last week," McIlroy said. "I understand why he said it because of the position he is in, but I don't think anyone that takes a logical view of the game of golf can agree with what he said."

McIlroy then said there's a "ton of propaganda being used" by LIV Golf at this time.

"I think there's a ton of propaganda being used and all sorts of stuff. I certainly don't see the PGA Tour trending downward at all. All the talent, 95% of the talent is here. You've got people like Tom Kim coming through [who is] the future of our game

McIlroy isn't the only star on the PGA Tour who feels this way about Mickelson and LIV Golf.

Jon Rahm, who is close friends with Mickelson, said there are "great changes" being made to the PGA Tour.

Mickelson has not yet responded to these comments from McIlroy and Rahm.