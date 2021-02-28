Rory McIlroy Is Wearing A Special Outfit For Tiger Woods

Rory McIlroy had perhaps the best perspective on Tiger Woods following the serious car accident that took place in Los Angeles.

Woods, 45, was involved in a serious one-car accident in Southern California on Tuesday morning. The 15-time major champion’s car rolled over multiple times, leaving the vehicle wrecked and Woods with major injuries to his legs. Woods has since undergone multiple surgeries and will probably be recovering for a long time.

Of course, golf fans are already wondering if and when Woods will be back on the course. But that’s not what’s important right now.

“He’s a human being at the end of the day. And he’s already been through so much,” McIlroy told reporters. “At this stage I think everyone should just be grateful that he’s here, that he’s alive, that his kids haven’t lost their dad. That’s the most important thing. Golf is so far from the equation right now, it’s not even on the map at this point.”

The golf world will be thinking of Woods on Sunday, though.

McIlroy is planning on wearing a special Woods-themed outfit in the final round of this weekend’s tournament. So, too, are several other notable golfers.

Seemed fitting for tomorrow after the kind of week we’ve had… Black and red on Sunday for TW! pic.twitter.com/TOUcWnUf1p — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) February 28, 2021

Woods typically wears red and black on Sunday, so much of the field at this weekend’s tournament will be honoring him in those colors.

The final round of the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession will air on NBC.