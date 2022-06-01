Look: Rory McIlroy Reacts To Dustin Johnson, LIV News

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts on the fourth hole during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the sports world learned that Dustin Johnson will be competing in the first of eight LIV Golf Invitational Series events. He's the most notable name of the 42 players listed in the field.

Speaking to the media this Wednesday, four-time major champion Rory McIlroy commented on the upcoming LIV Golf event.

McIlroy made it known that he's not exactly impressed with the field for the inaugural tournament. Additionally, he said the PGA Tour shouldn't drop the hammer on players competing in the LIV events.

"I certainly don't think they should drop the hammer," McIlroy said. "Look, they are well within their rights to enforce the rules and regulations that have been set. But it's going to end up being an argument about what those rules and regulations are. I have some very close friends that are playing in this event in London, and I certainly wouldn't want to stand in their way for them to do what they feel is right for themselves.

"It's not something that I would do personally. But I certainly understand why some of the guys have went, and it's something that we are all just going to keep an eye on and see what happens over these next few weeks. I certainly don't think the field is anything to jump up and down about. Look at the field this week. Look at the field next week in Canada. They are proper golf tournaments."

Despite McIlroy's suggestion, the PGA Tour's latest statement hints at players being disciplined for joining the LIV Golf series.

"As communicated to our entire membership on May 10, PGA Tour members have not been authorized to participate in the Saudi Golf League's London event, under PGA Tour Tournament Regulations," the PGA Tour's statement said. "Members who violate the Tournament Regulations are subject to disciplinary action."

The first LIV Golf event will take place the same week as the RBC Canadian Open.