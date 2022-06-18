Rory McIlroy Reacts To His 2nd Round At The U.S. Open

BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 16: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits a birdie putt on the 18th hole during the first round of the 2022 U.S.Open Championship at The Country Club on June 16, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy could've slipped out of contention during the second round of the U.S. Open, especially after having a double bogey on the third hole. However, he managed to stay upbeat and finish his day with a 1-under 69.

Following the second round of the U.S. Open, McIlroy discussed the importance of being patient at The Country Club.

"I mean, you're only 2-over for the day," McIlroy said, via ESPN. "It wasn't disastrous. ... Yeah, I knew I was going to have chances, so I didn't panic. I didn't do anything stupid. I didn't force anything. I was rewarded with that patience by playing a really good back nine."

McIlroy is currently 4-under par through 36 holes. He's firmly in contention with players like Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler towards the top of the leaderboard.

Though it won't be easy, McIlroy likes the challenge of facing the best of the best for a chance to win a major.

"It's why we play," he said. "I sort of said it after Canada last week when I was with JT and Tony. You want to go up against the best to try to bring the best out of yourself. And to see Collin and Jon and Scottie and Sam [Burns] up there and whoever else, that's what major championship golf is all about. That's what competition is all about.

"I certainly don't want it to be easy. I want guys to go out and shoot 65 so I have to go and shoot 64. That's competition, and that's at the heart of this game. I'm excited to be in that mix going into the weekend."

McIlroy will tee off this Saturday at 3:23 p.m. ET.

We'll see if McIlroy can move up the leaderboard and put himself in position to win his first major since 2014.