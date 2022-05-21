Rory McIlroy Reacts To Watching Tiger Woods Make Another Major Cut

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MAY 19: Tiger Woods of the United States, Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Jordan Spieth of the United States prepare to tee off on the 14th tee during the first round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 19, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

It wasn't easy, but Tiger Woods made the cut for the 2022 PGA Championship.

Woods, who was in a group with Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth, shot a 1-under 69 on Friday. Despite a double bogey on the 13th, he rattled off a few birdies towards the end of the back nine to secure a spot in the field on Saturday.

Following the second round of the PGA Championship, McIlroy was asked about Woods making the cut. The four-time major champion thought it was an "unbelievable" effort from Woods on Friday.

"Yeah, I mean, just unbelievable making the cut at Augusta and making the cut here," McIlroy said of Woods, via ASAP Sports. "I was joking with Joey yesterday and saying, he could have came back and played like Honda and Valspar, two of the flattest courses on Tour. It might have been a bit easier for him, but he comes to two of the toughest walks that we have. But yeah, just incredibly resilient and mentally tough.

"Yeah, to get a front-row seat into - he's feeling it, and he's feeling it on every swing, but to see what he did on that back nine - he missed a few iron shots but he got it up-and-down when he needed to. Made an incredible birdie on 16 to sort of get him inside the cut number a little bit more. Yeah, look, he's the ultimate pro. Looking at him yesterday, I wouldn't have -- if that would have been me, I would have been considering pulling out and just going home, but Tiger is different and he's proved he's different, and yeah, it was just a monumental effort."

Unfortunately, Woods' third round didn't go according to plan. He finished with a 9-over 79.

With one more round left, Woods will try to finish the PGA Championship on a positive note.