Rory McIlroy Reacts To What Tiger Woods Told His Son

ST LOUIS, MO - AUGUST 09: Tiger Woods of the United States walks with Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland during the first round of the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club on August 9, 2018 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods made waves recently when he revealed that he's been trying to teach his son the game of golf by modeling his swing after Rory McIlroy's rather than his own. Naturally, word of that got back to McIlroy himself.

Appearing on Inside the NBA this week, McIlroy said he was flattered that Woods held his game up in that much esteem. He said that his father and Tiger's father had the same advice and that Tiger is trying to pass it on to his son.

"It's unbelievably flattering that the best player ever is telling his son to swing like me," McIlroy said. "My dad taught me how to play the game growing up and his thing to me was always 'Hold your finish.' And I think that's what Tiger's dad told him back in the day... I think Tiger's picked up on that and tried to instill that in Charlie. Charlie's a great kid and a great young player. I think we're all excited to see his progress and see how he goes."

The clip is going viral with over 25,000 views so far.

Golf fans have been following Charlie Woods' budding golf career like a young LeBron James. Everyone is hoping that he can be even a little bit as good as his legendary father.

Charlie Woods certainly won't be lacking for great coaching. Some golfers would give anything to get even a few minutes of tutoring from Tiger Woods, let alone their formative years in the game.

Is Charlie Woods destined for golf greatness?