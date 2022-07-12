Rory McIlroy Reveals If He Thinks Tiger Woods Can Win This Week

ST LOUIS, MO - AUGUST 09: Tiger Woods of the United States walks with Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland during the first round of the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club on August 9, 2018 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods has not played true tournament golf since withdrawing from the PGA Championship two months ago, but he will compete at The Open this week.

The odds are certainly stacked against Woods at St. Andrews. Yes, he's won at the Old Course twice, but that was back in 2000 and 2005. More importantly, his health is shaky as he continues to recover from his 2021 car wreck.

Still, Woods' buddy and fellow competitor Rory McIlroy isn't counting him out totally. McIlroy thinks there is a chance Woods might have enough in the tank to be in the mix come Sunday.

"The way the golf course is and the way the conditions are, I could certainly see it," he told CBS Sports' Kyle Porter. "It's going to be a game of chess this week, and no one's been better at playing that sort of chess game on a golf course than Tiger over the last 20 years."

Tiger has spent the last few days preparing for The Open, playing multiple practice rounds at St. Andrews. We'll see if it pays off come Thursday.

He will tee off in the first round at 2:59 p.m. local time (9:59 a.m. ET).