Rory McIlroy Reveals Most-Impressive Aspect Of Tiger Woods’ Career

Heading into the final day of the Farmers Insurance Open, Rory McIlroy (T-3) and Tiger Woods (T-14) are both still in contention for the big prize.

But Tiger’s pursuit of the title is also part of a greater effort to achieve his record-breaking 83rd career win. And that’s something that McIlroy finds even more compelling than his accomplishments at the majors.

Prior to their tee time, McIlroy was asked which he thought was Tiger’s greater accomplishment: His 15 majors, or his record-tying 82 tour wins? Without missing a beat, McIlroy declared “The wins, the wins. So much the wins.”

McIlroy explained that Tiger’s ability to double the number of wins one would define as “a really good season” was especially impressive to him.

Via GolfChannel.com:

“The wins, the wins. So much the wins,” said McIlroy, who is tied for third at Torrey Pines. “It’s relentless, winning that much. A really good season these days is three or four wins a year and he was doubling that year on year on year on year.” “You could win a few majors, take your foot off the gas a bit, life’s good, but it was just foot to the floor and just keep moving forward,” said McIlroy, who has won 18 events on Tour and eight on the European Tour. “That to me is the most impressive thing.”

Tiger is currently tied with golfing legend Sam Snead for 82 PGA Tour wins. But a win today or any time in the future will give him sole control of the record.

McIlroy probably won’t be rooting for Tiger to break the record at his expense, but if that happens, we can imagine he’ll be pretty happy for the 15-time major winner.