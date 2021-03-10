Rory McIlroy Shares Positive News On Tiger Woods’ Status

A few weeks ago, Tiger Woods was involved in a serious car accident that required him to undergo surgery at a Southern California hospital. His team hasn’t released an update on his status over the past few days, but PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy actually did earlier this week.

McIlroy was on the ‘Tonight Show’ with Jimmy Fallon this Tuesday to discuss various topics. Toward the end of the interview, Fallon asked McIlroy about Woods’ status since they’re close friends.

Fortunately, it sounds like Woods is trending in the right direction.

“I’ve spoken to him a little bit. He’s doing better,” McIlroy said. “I think all the guys have reached out to him. Hopefully if things go well over the next week or so, he might be able to get home and start recovery at home, which would be great for him. See his kids, see his family. But yeah, he’s doing better. And I think all of us are wishing him a speedy recovery at this point.”

Of course, it’s great to hear that Woods is getting better each day.

McIlroy also told Fallon that he heard from Woods before and after the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

“He texted me some words of encouragement before the final round of Bay Hill on Sunday. And things didn’t quite go to plan, and he was the first one to text me and be like, ‘What’s going on here?’ So even from the hospital bed, he’s still giving me some heat.”

Woods will probably have a few text messages ready to go for McIlroy before the Players Championship this week.