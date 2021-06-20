The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of U.S. Open Contender Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy celebrates with his wife at the Tour Championship.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 25: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with his wife Erica Stoll after winning during the final round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on August 25, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy has not won a major golf tournament since 2014, though the four-time champion is looking to change that on Sunday afternoon.

The 32-year-old golfer is currently tied for second place at the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in Southern California. McIlroy, won won the U.S. Open in 2011, is at -4 through five holes in the final round on Sunday afternoon.

This could be McIlroy’s first major win since getting married.

In 2017, McIlroy got married to his longtime girlfriend, Erica Stoll. McIlroy began dating Stoll, then a PGA Tour employee, in 2015. They got engaged at the end of 2015 and married in a ceremony at Ashford Castle in Ireland 2017.

“Stoll is originally from New York, but she moved with her family to Palm Beach, Florida in her teenage years. She is a former employee of the PGA of America as the Manager of the Championship Volunteer Operations in 2011,” Golf Magic reports.

Stoll has often been seen by McIlroy’s side during PGA Tour events. Perhaps we’ll get to see the couple celebrating on the 18th green on Sunday afternoon.

A photo of Rory McIlroy's wife smiling.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JANUARY 18: Erica Stoll, wife of Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, looks on during round one of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship at Abu Dhabi Golf Club on January 18, 2018 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy kissing his wife.

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 28: Rory McIlroy of Europe and wife Erica McIlroy share a kiss during the afternoon foursome matches of the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National on September 28, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy and his wife hugging.

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 29: Rory McIlroy of Europe and wife Erica McIlroy during the afternoon foursome matches of the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National on September 29, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Much of the golf world would love to see McIlroy back as a major champion at the U.S. Open on Sunday afternoon. The top of the leaderboard is packed with intriguing names.

The final round of the U.S. Open can be seen on NBC.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.