Rory McIlroy’s Comment On Phil Mickelson Is Going Viral

Rory McIlroy isn’t thrilled with what fellow golfer Phil Mickelson said this past week.

Mickelson originally said that he’s willing to get involved with a Saudi-financed golf league to have leverage on the PGA Tour.

“They’re scary motherf—–s to get involved with,” Mickelson said. “They killed [Washington Post reporter and U.S. resident Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.”

McIlroy then fired back at Mickelson for saying all of this by calling him selfish.

“I don’t want to kick someone while he’s down obviously, but I thought they were naive, selfish, egotistical, ignorant. A lot of words to describe that interaction he had with Shipnuck,” McIlroy said.

Rory's take on Phil's comments earlier this week? "I don't want to kick someone while he's down obviously, but I thought they were naive, selfish, egotistical, ignorant. A lots of words to describe that interaction he had with Shipnuck." 😳 — Zephyr Melton (@zephyrmelton) February 20, 2022

McIlroy wants no part in that league and neither does Dustin Johnson, who committed himself to the PGA Tour on Sunday morning.

Statement on behalf of Dustin Johnson pic.twitter.com/731B4SmyQv — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) February 20, 2022

It may only get worse before it gets better for Mickelson after these comments.