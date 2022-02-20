The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Rory McIlroy’s Comment On Phil Mickelson Is Going Viral

Rory McIlroy on the golf course.AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts on the fourth hole during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy isn’t thrilled with what fellow golfer Phil Mickelson said this past week.

Mickelson originally said that he’s willing to get involved with a Saudi-financed golf league to have leverage on the PGA Tour.

“They’re scary motherf—–s to get involved with,” Mickelson said. “They killed [Washington Post reporter and U.S. resident Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.”

McIlroy then fired back at Mickelson for saying all of this by calling him selfish.

“I don’t want to kick someone while he’s down obviously, but I thought they were naive, selfish, egotistical, ignorant. A lot of words to describe that interaction he had with Shipnuck,” McIlroy said.

McIlroy wants no part in that league and neither does Dustin Johnson, who committed himself to the PGA Tour on Sunday morning.

It may only get worse before it gets better for Mickelson after these comments.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.