Rory McIlroy's Message For Greg Norman Is Going Viral

Rory McIlroy might not fully admit how personal he took this weekend's PGA Tour event, but it was clear that he wanted it badly after everything that's gone on with LIV Golf.

Some of the PGA Tour's top players, including Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson, have left for LIV Golf, which is led by Saudi money and run by Greg Norman.

McIlroy has been critical of LIV Golf, while Norman has fired back at the PGA Tour.

Following Sunday's win at the Canadian Open, McIlroy has 21 PGA Tour wins. That's one more than Norman...

"My 21st PGA Tour win. One more than someone else ..." he told CBS following the win.

Well played, Rory.

The U.S. Open in Boston should be pretty fun to watch next weekend.