Rory McIlroy's Response To Reporter's Question Going Viral

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MAY 19: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 19, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

With the FedEx Cup playoffs set to begin this week, Rory McIlroy was asked a bizarre question during Wednesday's press conference.

A reporter asked McIlroy if the FedEx Cup is the hardest trophy to win in golf. His response to that question is going viral on Twitter.

McIlroy replied, "Is the Super Bowl the hardest trophy to win in football?"

The FedEx Cup playoffs start this week with the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind.

Next week, the top 70 players in the points standings will compete in the BMW Championship.

Then, the FedEx Cup playoffs will conclude with the Tour Championship. Only the top 30 players in the standings will be at East Lake Golf Club.

McIlroy is currently sixth in the FedEx Cup standings. Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith, Sam Burns, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay are ahead of him.