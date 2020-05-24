Russell Wilson’s Tom Brady Tweet Going Viral Before The Match

Everyone is excited for The Match, pitting Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson against Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods. And Russell Wilson is no exception.

Taking to Twitter before The Match, Wilson posted an edited video of the famous first confrontation between Shooter McGavin and the intimidating Mr. Larson in Happy Gilmore. Wilson’s face is edited onto Larson’s as he taunts Brady for not being able to get the ball onto the green.

“Me checking in on @TomBrady during the 16th hole today!” Wilson wrote. “#CapitalOneTheMatch… See you all there!”

As you might imagine, the comments section was filled with fans who loved it. Of course, there were also plenty of Brady fans who replied with a video of Wilson’s game-losing interception in Super Bowl XLIX.

The Match: Champions for Charity, is an 18-hole golf match to raise money to help battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The event marks a rematch of a similar event from 2018, where Mickelson beat Tiger on 22 holes. $9 million was at stake in that event, but this one will be quite different.

$10 million is at stake as a baseline, but far more money is expected to be raised over the course of the event.

It takes place at Medalist Golf Club and will air at 3 p.m. ET on TNT and other Turner-owned networks.

Who do you think will win the big match between the Tiger-Manning and Phil-Brady teams?