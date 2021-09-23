Look: Pairings Announced For First Day Of The Ryder Cup

At long last, the Ryder Cup pairings for the first set of foursome matches have been made official.

On Thursday evening, United States captain Steve Stricker and Europe captain Padraig Harrington announced which eight players would represent their respective teams in the Friday morning slate at Whistling Straits. Both captains put their best foot forward as the eight pairings are stacked with talent and the early match-ups are tantalizing.

In the first match of the day, world No. 1 Jon Rahm and fellow Spaniard Sergio Garcia will square off against two of the United States’ top stars: Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas. The Americans continued to stack their early line-up with major tournament winners as Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa will take on Paul Casey and Norway’s Viktor Hovland in the second foursome of the day.

The third match consists of a pair of British players, Lee Westwood and Matthew Fitzpatrick, against Daniel Berger and four-time major champion Brooks Koepka. The final foursome will pit Tour champion Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele against four-time major winner Rory McIlroy and European Ryder Cup veteran Ian Poulter.

Here’s another look at the Friday morning foursome pairings and when each of the four matches is schedule to tee off:

Unfortunately fans won’t get to see the Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau pairing that many desperately hoped to see. However, the Friday morning slate promises to feature some of the best golfers in the world, in heated match play, playing at the picturesque Whistling Straits

Suffice it to say, the start of the 2020 Ryder Cup should deliver on all accounts.

Coverage of the Ryder Cup will begin on the Golf Channel and Peacock at 8 a.m. ET.