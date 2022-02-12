Sam Ryder won’t be at the top of the leaderboard when the fourth round of the WM Phoenix Open starts tomorrow, but he did have the best highlight this Saturday afternoon.

On the 16th hole, Ryder decided to attack the pin with his approach. The result was a hole-in-one that sent the crowd at TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course into a frenzy.

Not only did the crowd erupt when the ball gently rolled into the hole, some fans decided to throw beer cans onto the course.

We’ve seen a lot of great reactions in the golf world before, but Saturday’s moment might catapult to the top of the list.

Here’s the scene at the WM Phoenix Open after Ryder’s ace:

As you’d expect, the reactions on social media were overwhelmingly positive.

“Sam Ryder just became a legend for life,” Zachary Pencer of From The BackTees tweeted.

“You will never see a scene like this in professional golf,” Lukas Weese of The Athletic wrote.

It’s going to take a lot for Sunday’s crowd to top this reaction, that’s for sure.

Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele are at the top of the leaderboard right now. At this rate, Sunday’s round of golf should have a nail-biting finish.