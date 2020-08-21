Scottie Scheffler Made PGA Tour History On Friday

The PGA Tour has been electric ever since it returned from its hiatus. And on Friday afternoon, Scottie Scheffler had the golf world buzzing over his performance during the second round of The Northern Trust.

Scheffler didn’t just put himself into contention heading into the weekend, he made PGA history. He shot a 12-under 59 for the afternoon, making him the 11th golfer in the history of the PGA Tour to shoot a 59.

At 24 years old, Scheffler is the second-youngest person to break 60. Additionally, the Texas native set a new course record at TPC Boston.

This afternoon consisted of 12 birdies and zero bogeys for Scheffler. That type of efficiency will certainly allow you to post a great score regardless of the course.

He's done it. 🙌 Scottie Scheffler becomes the newest "Mr. 59" on TOUR. pic.twitter.com/mF8BbdFx9j — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 21, 2020

Scheffler has been playing great golf of late. He tied for fourth place at the PGA Championship earlier this month.

It’s highly unlikely that Scheffler replicates his performance from today. Nonetheless, he’s in excellent shape to pick up the first win of his PGA Tour career.

Despite his incredible round of golf on Friday, Scheffler hasn’t completely separated from the rest of the pack. Cameron Davis is actually tied for him with a total score of 13-under-par.

Another golfer worth keeping an eye on this afternoon is Dustin Johnson. The 36-year-old pro is currently seven-under-par through the first six holes.