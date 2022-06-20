Scottie Scheffler Sets PGA Tour Record: Fans React

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Scottie Scheffler is awarded the Green Jacket by 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama of Japan during the Green Jacket Ceremony after he won the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler continued his sensational year by tying for second at the 2022 U.S. Open.

While this year's Masters winner fell one stroke shy of forcing a playoff with Matt Fitzpatrick, Scheffler still took home roughly $1.5 million, splitting the second-place prize with Will Zalatoris.

Scheffler now has four victories and three runner-up finishes during the 2021-22 season. As noted by the PGA Tour, the 25-year-old has broken Jordan Spieth's single-season winnings record at approximately $12.9 million.

Texas University showed pride upon seeing two former Longhorns atop the list.

Others pointed out that there's still plenty of time for Scheffler to increase that historic tally. The 2022 FedExCup Playoffs concludes on Aug. 28.

Meanwhile, The Washington Post's Barry Svrluga attributed LIV Golf's deep pockets as motivation for the PGA Tour to celebrate Scheffler's achievement on Twitter.

Twelve more events remain on the PGA Tour schedule, including next month's Open Championship at St. Andrews Links. If Scheffler maintains his excellent form, he'll add some more money to his bank account's expanding balance this summer.