Photos: Scottish Golfer’s Outfit At The Masters Is Going Viral

The first round of the 2020 Masters is back in action following a lengthy weather delay on Thursday morning. The skies have cleared up and the players are back on the course. Let’s have a good day, everyone.

One Scottish golfer appears to be enjoying himself already.

Sandy Lyle, a 62-year-old golfer from Scotland, is going viral for his outfit at Augusta National for the first round of The Masters. Golf fans seem to be kind of split on the outfit, though many are praising it in a big way.

Check this out:

Amen Corner cam is officially live and Sandy Lyle has already won The Masters pic.twitter.com/mzlZG2W4zi — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) November 12, 2020

How awesome is My Group? I just watched Sandy Lyle fly everything at 12, hit a tree and then have his ball ricochet back into the front bunker. pic.twitter.com/uBRDAW2YFC — Brentley Romine (@BrentleyGC) November 12, 2020

Lyle had a message for Augusta National ahead of this year’s Masters. He didn’t have anything to do with his outfit, though. It had to do with Bryson DeChambeau. Lyle said that as best as Augusta National tries, they can’t Bryson-proof the course.

“Last year, he was in a group in front of me,” Lyle said, “and I remember his shots off eight and 13 and where he was playing his second shots from. I knew if I hit my best drive, I couldn’t get anywhere near about 50 or 60 yards of his drives.”

The first round of The Masters is currently underway. Full television coverage begins at 1 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.