Sergio Garcia Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Nick Watney’s Positive Test

A PGA Tour player became the first pro to test positive for the coronavirus at RBC Heritage in South Carolina this weekend.

Nick Watney reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. He was forced to withdraw from the tournament and he’ll have to self-quarantine in South Carolina for at least 10 days.

Several of the PGA Tour’s players have reacted to the news while speaking with reporters at this weekend’s tournament. Few, if any, reactions were more brutally honest than Sergio Garcia’s.

“I felt terrible for Nick because he’s probably one of the nicest guys on Tour,” Garcia said on Saturday. “Unfortunately, it had to happen to him. So there’s a lot of other people that probably deserved it a lot more than him, and he’s the one that got it.”

You won’t often hear someone say there are “a lot of other people that probably deserved it a lot more than him.”

But that’s Sergio Garcia for you.

The quote of the day (week? month? year?) about Nick Watney testing positive for the coronavirus comes from Sergio Garcia: pic.twitter.com/SdY4y7wUlP — Shane Ryan (@ShaneRyanHere) June 20, 2020

Garcia added that he’s spent time with Watney lately, including ahead of the tournament, so he was a bit worried for himself.

However, Garcia and Watney were both tested before the tournament and both tested negative.