Sergio Garcia Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Nick Watney’s Positive Test

Sergio Garcia swinging the golf club.AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Sergio Garcia of Spain plays his shot from the third tee in his match against Patrick Reed of the United States during the third round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 29, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Darren Carroll/Getty Images)

A PGA Tour player became the first pro to test positive for the coronavirus at RBC Heritage in South Carolina this weekend.

Nick Watney reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. He was forced to withdraw from the tournament and he’ll have to self-quarantine in South Carolina for at least 10 days.

Several of the PGA Tour’s players have reacted to the news while speaking with reporters at this weekend’s tournament. Few, if any, reactions were more brutally honest than Sergio Garcia’s.

“I felt terrible for Nick because he’s probably one of the nicest guys on Tour,” Garcia said on Saturday. “Unfortunately, it had to happen to him. So there’s a lot of other people that probably deserved it a lot more than him, and he’s the one that got it.”

You won’t often hear someone say there are “a lot of other people that probably deserved it a lot more than him.”

But that’s Sergio Garcia for you.

Garcia added that he’s spent time with Watney lately, including ahead of the tournament, so he was a bit worried for himself.

However, Garcia and Watney were both tested before the tournament and both tested negative. 

“I was a little bit afraid because, obviously, we knew—I gave him a ride on Tuesday, but when we landed on Tuesday, we got tested. We were both negative. So it was all good. Then I was surprised to hear that he tested positive two days, three days later. Obviously, I got my test done yesterday, and I was negative. But it was about 4 1/2 hours of waiting, very anxiously, hoping that it was negative because, obviously, after missing the cut last week by one and this week finally playing nicely in the second round and being in the middle of the pack, if I would have given positive, then I wouldn’t be able to play on the weekend, and I would have been very, very disappointed.
“Nick is unbelievable. He’s a good friend. He was very worried about me. He sent me several texts. I talked to him. He must have said sorry to me probably 25 times.”

The final round of the RBC Heritage will be televised on CBS. Garcia is tied for 8th at -13.

