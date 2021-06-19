Video: Sergio Garcia Just Hit The Unluckiest Shot Of The U.S. Open

We’ve seen plenty of great shots thus far at this year’s U.S. Open. Unfortunately for Sergio Garcia, his third shot on the 13th hole this afternoon wasn’t one of them.

Garcia was hoping to lay the ball up around four or five feet away from the hole for a favorable birdie opportunity. His shot looked fantastic on the way up, but then it collided with the pin and rolled all the way back to his original position.

The crowd at Torrey Pines couldn’t believe what happened, as Garcia stood there in disbelief with his hands on his hips.

Even the broadcast crew for NBC was stunned. The play-by-play broadcast immediately yelled “Oh no” after the ball hit the pin.

To make matters worse, Garcia finished the 13th hole with a double bogey. Instead of climbing up the leaderboard this Saturday afternoon, he’s right around the bottom with Fabian Gomez, Tommy Fleetwood, Greyson Sigg and Tommy Walker.

Garcia didn’t let this bad bounce affect him on the next hole, but overall it’s been a tough weekend for the former Masters champion. He’s currently four-over par for the day and seven-over par for the entire event.

Full coverage for the third round of the U.S. Open is available on NBC.