Video: Golfer Snaps Club Over His Leg During PGA Championship

On Thursday, the best golfers in the world took to the course at TPC Harding Park for the 2020 PGA Championship.

Over the past two days, the course has showed its teeth, confounding a few of the game’s elite players. During the second round, players like Tiger Woods and Gary Woodland struggled en route to rounds of 72.

Another player who struggled on Friday afternoon was reigning Open Champion Shane Lowry. The Irishman started his round well, opening with two birdies through his first four holes.

That put him at four-under par for the tournament and just four shots off the lead. However, his round unfolded after that. He carded five bogeys in a six-hole stretch that put him one over for the tournament and had him on the cut line.

During that run of terrible play, Lowry showed some emotion after a tough shot.

He snapped his club over this leg – Bo Jackson style.

Check it out.

A tough second round for Shane Lowry saw him break his club in frustration. Still made the cut though and is eight shots off the lead. pic.twitter.com/4NtTcprYsI — Seán McMahon (@Sean_McMahon89) August 8, 2020

He bounced back with a birdie on No. 15 to move back to even par and get some space between himself and the cut line.

He eventually made the cut and jumped out to a solid start on Saturday as well. Lowry carded two birdies and moved to two-under par.

Unfortunately, he followed that up with a bogey and a double-bogey in his last two holes. He now sits at one-over and nine shots off the lead.