Sports Radio Host Fired For Comments On Women’s Sports

A photo of a WNBA basketball.5 Jun 2001: A shot of the WNBA Basket Ball during the game between the Washington Mystics and the Sacramento Monarchs at the MCI Center in Washington, D.C. The Mystics defeated the Monarchs 75-72. (Doug Pensinger /Allsport)

Former PGA Tour Pro Mark Lye made a very poor choice of words while talking about women’s sports. And he’s paying for it with his job.

Appearing on on SiriusXM’s “The Scorecard,” Lye started talking about how the LPGA is better than it was 10 years ago. But he crossed the line when he compared it to the WNBA by saying watching women’s basketball made him want to shoot himself.

“You know, the LPGA Tour to me is a completely different tour than it was 10 years ago,” Lye said. “You couldn’t pay me to watch, you really couldn’t. Because I just, I couldn’t relate at all.”

“It’s kind of like, you know, if you’re a basketball player — and I’m not trashing anybody — please, don’t take it the wrong way — but I saw some highlights of ladies basketball. Man, is there a gun in the house? I’ll shoot myself than watch that.”

Lye was fired shortly after making that statement.

Taking to Twitter after his termination, Mark Lye apologized but defended his underlying message. He asserted that being unable to relate to the WNBA doesn’t make him sexist.

“The fact that I can’t relate to WNBA does not make me sexist in any way,” he wrote. “All you haters should listen to the whole segment, where I completely glorified womens golf, which I love to cover. Thanks for listening.”

The better lesson to be taken from this is you don’t need to put down one women’s sport to highlight another.

The fact that Lye is going after “haters” rather than reflecting on what he said should be pretty telling.

