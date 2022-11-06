Sports World Is Praying For Bryson DeChambeau's Family

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - JUNE 13: Bryson DeChambeau of the United States 9during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge on June 13, 2020 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

The sports world is praying for star golfer Bryson DeChambeau's family on Sunday.

DeChambeau, one of the top golfers in the world, announced this weekend that his father has passed away.

The father of the star golfer has reportedly been battling diabetes for years.

"Love you Dad. Im sad to see you go but you've been through way too much pain in this life. I'm so happy you are at peace. Now you get to be with me and watch me at every event I play. Thank you for being an amazing Dad and I'll see you in the next life," Bryson announced.

Our thoughts are with Bryson and his family on Sunday morning.

"Worked with your dad at the Fresno Grizzlies ticket office and he was an amazing helpful person who was great at his job and I had many great conversations with RIP prayers to you and your family," one fan wrote.

"God speed sir RIP," another fan added.

"I’m sorry he’s gone. I know how you feel," another fan wrote.

"Jon was an incredible family man who didn't let his physical pain get in the way of celebrating his son's success. Gone way too soon. Rest in peace - I will miss you!" one fan added.

